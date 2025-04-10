Azerbaijan’s сonstruction boom drives GDP growth to new peaks in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ The construction industry's share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at 6.7 percent in 2024, representing an increase of 0.5 percent from 2023., Anar Guliyev, the Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said in his congratulatory message to construction workers on April 10 - Builders' Day, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, the construction sector holds a key position in the economic and social development of any country.

"As in many other parts of the world, in Azerbaijan, construction has played an essential role for years in creating new jobs, improving the quality of life for the population, and ensuring stable economic growth," he added.