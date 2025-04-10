Kazakhstan President pushes for nuclear science and AI dev’t in national strategy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. On the eve of Science Workers' Day in Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a ceremony honoring scientists and met with local researchers to congratulate them on their professional holiday, Trend reports.

In his address, Tokayev emphasized that one of Kazakhstan's key strategic goals is the advancement of nuclear science and technology. He also highlighted the key challenges facing the scientific community.

"One of our strategic priorities is the development of nuclear science and technology. Kazakhstan has significant potential in this field. Leading institutions like the Institute of Nuclear Physics in Almaty and the National Nuclear Center in Kurchatov are conducting both fundamental and applied research while training experts for the industry. Nuclear energy is not just a stable energy source, but also a foundation for the development of new sectors in both the economy and science, such as nuclear medicine, hydrogen energy, water desalination, synthetic fuel production, and small modular reactors. To make breakthroughs in these areas, we must strengthen research infrastructure, improve scientific work, and modernize engineering education. The issue of nuclear energy development should be a top priority at the next meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology under the President," said Tokayev.

He also noted the rapid global advancements in artificial intelligence and pointed out that Kazakhstan has the potential to take a leading role in this area.

"Our success in this field will depend on human capital - talented and educated citizens. As a result, we will increase training for IT specialists and teach artificial intelligence skills to schoolchildren and students. There are many promising areas in our national science. For the continued development of science, it is crucial for the government, business, universities, and research centers to work together," he added.

At the conclusion of the event, President Tokayev awarded state honors to a group of citizens.