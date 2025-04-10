Turkmenistan's textile industry draws traction of Russian entrepreneurs

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 10. Representatives of business circles of Russia's Volgograd region together with heads of textile enterprises of Turkmenistan discussed the prospects of importing Turkmen textile products to the region, Trend reports.

The parties also explored the potential for launching joint projects in the textile industry and strengthening mutual trade.

The meeting was initiated by the Economic Policy Committee of Volgograd with the support of the Turkmenistan Consulate in the Russian Federation, based in Astrakhan.

Following the meeting, participants confirmed their interest in further strengthening cooperation and implementing joint initiatives.

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhammedov, emphasized the importance of expanding the range and increasing the volume of textile industry products.