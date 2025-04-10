Azerbaijan approves funding for enhanced power supply in Aghdam’s five villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ Azerbaijan is investing in the enhancement of the power supply for five villages in the Aghdam district, with a focus on ensuring a more reliable electricity source for the local population, Trend reports.

The project will specifically target the villages of Gulluja, Namirli, Taghibeyli, Garvand, and Salahli Kangarli. To ensure a stable electricity supply to these villages, a new two-circuit 35 kV overhead power transmission line (SIP-3) will be installed.

Azerishig Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) has already begun the necessary preparatory work and is currently in the process of selecting a company to carry out the installation and upgrades.

The company has also confirmed that it is ready to allocate 9.6 million manat ($5.6 million) for the completion of the project.

