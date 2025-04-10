Azerbaijan, UK explore new frontiers in green energy and interconnector projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ Azerbaijan and the UK have discussed interconnector projects related to green energy, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports

"During the meeting with Fergus Auld, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to our country, we exchanged views on strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, advancing interconnector projects in the field of Green Energy, a hydrogen strategy, and preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission," the post reads.