Uzbekistan, Vietnam ink cooperation program for 2025-2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 10. Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Vietnam signed a cooperation program for 2025–2026, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the Uzbek-Vietnamese round table held in Tashkent, organized as part of the official visit by Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The high-level event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev and Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Tran Hong Ha, along with representatives of key ministries and major Vietnamese companies such as Petrovietnam, Vinachem, Sovico, Vietnam Airlines, Vinafood, Vietravel, Perseus, and Delion.

In addition to the cooperation program, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministries of Health of both countries, and a plan of practical activities for the development of cooperation for 2025–2026 was also adopted.

These documents outline concrete steps to boost bilateral engagement, including holding a session of the Intergovernmental Commission, establishing a joint working group on trade issues, organizing business forums and roadshows, launching direct air routes, and opening trading houses.

The countries also aim to implement joint projects in agriculture, the oil and gas sector, chemical production, pharmaceuticals, and geological exploration.