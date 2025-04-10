Eni's Plenitude secures long-term wind power deal with Autostrade per l'Italia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Eni'sPlenitude has finalized a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Autostrade per l'Italia for the full output of a 16 MW wind power plant located in Banzi, Basilicata, Italy, Trend reports.

The agreement, which will run for a decade, is expected to deliver approximately 390 GWh of electricity over its duration.

Under the terms of the agreement, Autostrade per l'Italia will also purchase the guarantees of origin for the plant's entire production, further supporting its efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Alessandro Della Zoppa, Head of Renewables at Plenitude, emphasized the significance of the deal, noting that it strengthens Plenitude's position as a key partner for long-term Corporate PPAs and reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Italian businesses in their energy transition.

Plenitude, a subsidiary of Eni, combines renewable energy generation with energy sales and services for households and businesses. The company is aiming to reach 10 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2028 and more than 15 GW by 2030.