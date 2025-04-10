Kazakhstan’s top airports garner prestigious Skytrax honors for excellence in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 10. Astana and Almaty airports have been recognized as the best in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025, Trend reports.

“Kazakhstan's airports – in Astana and Almaty – continue to lead on the international stage, earning prestigious accolades once again. Almaty International Airport was named the best regional airport in Central Asia and the CIS, while Terminal 2 was recognized as the best new terminal worldwide. Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport was honored with the Skytrax World Airport Award 2025 for having the ‘Best Staff among airports in Central Asia and the CIS,’” stated the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are widely regarded as a global standard for excellence in aviation. Winners are selected based on independent surveys from passengers around the world, evaluating key factors such as passenger convenience, service quality, infrastructure, and innovation.