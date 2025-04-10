Azerbaijan, Portugal hold another round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. Another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Portugal took place in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and the Portuguese delegation was headed by Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Helena Malcata.

The meeting discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations, noted the importance of mutual official visits and cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

The parties discussed the expansion of economic ties, the possibilities of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and high technology. There was also a broad exchange of views on strategic energy and transport infrastructure projects being implemented in the region at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev spoke about Azerbaijan's diplomacy in the fight against climate change and its contribution to the global climate agenda, about our country's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the initiatives put forward and the results achieved within the session.

The meeting also provided detailed information on the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the steps taken by our country to ensure sustainable peace, the existing obstacles in the peace process, as well as the large-scale restoration work carried out in the liberated territories.