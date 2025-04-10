Azerbaijan, Moldova set stage for renewables co-op in latest talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with Vladimir Bolea, the Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, and co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Intergovernmental Economic Cooperation Commission, SOCAR told Trend.

The meeting focused on the importance of cooperation between SOCAR and Moldovan energy companies. The two sides explored opportunities for developing these relations further.

During the discussion, Azerbaijan’s contribution to Europe’s energy security and the importance of cooperation in natural gas supply with neighboring countries were emphasized.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on trade in oil, gas, and petroleum products, renewable energy, decarbonization, and other mutual areas of interest.

