Azerbaijan Materials 10 April 2025 21:50 (UTC +04:00)
Defendant confesses to grain shipment from occupied Azerbaijani lands to Armenia
Photo: AZERTAC

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. In proceedings at the Baku Military Court today, defendant David Allahverdian admitted to the cultivation and subsequent shipment of grain to Armenia from territories formerly under Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Responding to inquiries from Senior Assistant Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Allahverdian testified that he held positions within the illegal regime established in the occupied regions, specifically as "head of the agricultural sector" within its "security council" from September 1, 2020, and later as "advisor to the minister of agriculture."

The trial involves Armenian citizens facing charges related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes (including the planning and execution of aggressive warfare), genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the violent usurpation and retention of power, all stemming from Armenia's military aggression. The proceedings are scheduled to resume on April 11.

