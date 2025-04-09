I think, among our brothers in Northern Cyprus, there is no doubt that we will be with them until the end - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ “Azerbaijan played an important role in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus becoming an observer in the Organization of Turkic States. We were among those who actively advocated for that. President Tatar was invited by me to attend the Informal Summit of the Organization in Shusha, and he was with us with the flag of Northern Cyprus,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University, Trend reports.

“So, we are always with our brothers. Our policy is always very clear and straightforward. We don't have any other agenda other than how we can be helpful to our brothers in Northern Cyprus, who deserve to have their own state. They deserve it by history and by their actions,” the head of state mentioned.

“We all remember the referendum, which was initiated by then-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, when Turkish Cyprus voted for unification, and the Greeks in Cyprus voted against unification. And what happened after? Southern Cyprus was invited and became a member of the European Union. Was it fair? Of course not. Is it double standards? Of course, yes. But unfortunately, not many politicians want to talk about that. They prefer not to, in order not to have a headache, because one can imagine that they can create a lot of headaches, and headaches are not the most harmful things they can do. But with respect to Azerbaijan, I think among our brothers in Northern Cyprus, there is no doubt that we will be with you until the end, until the independent country is established, and of course, recognized by the international community,” the Azerbaijani president underlined.

