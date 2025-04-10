US remains steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity - Donald Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ The United States remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, said US President Donald Trump in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Trend reports.

''Our countries have a long history of working together, and I look forward to the great things we can accomplish in the years to come. I appreciate Azerbaijan's support and friendship for our partner Israel and applaud the steps you and Armenia are taking to bring peace to the region.

I look forward to working with you as our countries steam forward to successes. The United States remains a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity,'' the letter reads.