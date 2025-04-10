Azerbaijan, Moldova strengthen bilateral ties during recent meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10.​ Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov welcomed Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, Vladimir Bolea, who is currently on an official visit to the country, on April 10, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers .

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

The upcoming 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova, scheduled to be held in Baku, was highlighted as a significant event for expanding mutually beneficial ties between the two countries.

Discussions also covered a broad range of sectors, including trade, investment, energy, transportation, agriculture, and green energy initiatives. Both sides emphasized the potential for further collaboration across these areas.

Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture and Co-chair of the Joint Commission, also participated in the meeting, highlighting the importance of agricultural cooperation in the expanding bilateral relationship.

