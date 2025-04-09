We support new government of Syria - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9.​ “Unfortunately, during the previous leadership, Syria took a very pro-Armenian and anti-Azerbaijani position,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University, Trend reports.

“There were a lot of political contacts between the Armenian leadership and the Syrian leadership. Now today’s Armenian government thinks that nobody remembers that. Now, when we see that they (Armenia) are trying to send humanitarian assistance to Syria. It once again demonstrates Armenian hypocrisy, and I hope that the new Syrian government will not allow these hypocrites and enemies of the new government to try to find ground in Syria. So, we support the new government of Syria,” the head of state mentioned.

