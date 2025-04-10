Uzbekistan, World Bank chart path for enhanced strategic co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 10. Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed further development of comprehensive strategic cooperation, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with a delegation from the World Bank Group, led by Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations.

Discussions highlighted the critical role the global financial institution plays in Uzbekistan's reform strategies.

Both parties expressed deep satisfaction with the high level of productive partnership achieved in recent years. With the World Bank's assistance, a new framework has been introduced to improve the mechanism for accelerating project preparation and enhancing the quality of projects involving international financial institutions.

Priority areas for future practical partnership include combating poverty, particularly through job creation for women and youth, especially in the tourism sector; supporting the private sector and public-private partnership programs; and the transformation and privatization of state-owned enterprises.

Special attention was given to joint plans in areas such as decarbonization, urbanization, infrastructure modernization, energy efficiency improvements, enhancing the investment climate, and supporting Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Currently, Uzbekistan is one of the World Bank’s largest partners, with a project portfolio exceeding $12 billion. The World Bank continues to provide financial, consultative, and technical support for reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable development in priority sectors of the economy and the social sector.