Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova gives interview to Inter-Parliamentary Union's YouTube channel (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Sevil Mikayilova, Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan, member of the IPU's Gender Partnership Group and member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, has given an interview to the official IPU YouTube channel, Trend reports.

The Gender Partnership Group, comprised of four members, is tasked with monitoring gender balance in parliaments across the world.

The interview was recorded in February 2025 in New York, USA, where Mikayilova attended the meetings of the organizing committees of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament, and the parliamentary hearings at the UN on behalf of the Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova.