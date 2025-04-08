Turkmenistan, Japan join forces to advance hydrogen energy co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 8. The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and one of Japan’s leading universities, Tsukuba University, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at conducting joint research in the field of hydrogen energy, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

According to information, the memorandum was signed in an online format.

This agreement represents a significant milestone in enhancing educational and scientific collaboration between Turkmenistan and Japan. The primary objective is to undertake joint research initiatives in the promising and crucial sector of hydrogen energy, while also advancing environmentally sustainable and innovative energy technologies.

The MoU not only paves the way for deepening bilateral cooperation but also promotes the development of international scientific partnerships. It provides valuable opportunities for young scientists and students to gain hands-on experience, which will contribute to enhancing the scientific expertise and capabilities of both countries.

