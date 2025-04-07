Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau boost cooperation with political consultations (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. An Azerbaijani government delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev visited Guinea-Bissau to expand bilateral cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields, as well as to continue high-level cooperation within international organizations, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the visit, the delegation was received by President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and also held meetings with Prime Minister Rui Duarte Barros, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities Carlos Pinto Pereira.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani delegation had an extensive meeting with the delegation led by the Minister of Economy, Planning, and Regional Integration of Guinea-Bissau Soares Sambú.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the country's environmental and biodiversity, natural resources, agriculture, and defense institutions, and the Petroguin oil company.

The meetings highlighted that the intensification of contacts between the two countries in recent years has played a beneficial role in discussing cooperation prospects.

The development of cooperation in several areas, including oil and gas, green energy, agriculture, fishing, humanitarian efforts, and education, was emphasized, along with the need to establish a bilateral legal and contractual framework in these fields.

Additionally, the first round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Communities of Guinea-Bissau was held during the visit.

The consultations were led by Rafiyev from Azerbaijan and the State Secretary for International Cooperation, Fatumata Jau, from Guinea-Bissau.

The political consultations focused on bilateral political and economic issues, as well as cooperation within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and other international organizations.

The government mission included representatives from the Foreign Ministry and the Ministries of Defense, Defense Industry, Economy, and Agriculture; the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan; the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR); the Azerbaijan Investment Promotion Fund; and AzerGold JSC.

