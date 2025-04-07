ADB appoints new representative in Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Sayaka Takahashi as the new Representative at its Japanese Representative Office (JRO) in Tokyo, Trend reports.

In her new role, Takahashi will focus on enhancing ADB’s visibility, building relationships with Japanese stakeholders, and strengthening ties between Japan and ADB’s initiatives in Asia and the Pacific.

Before this appointment, Takahashi served as Principal Secretariat Specialist at ADB’s Office of the Secretary, where she oversaw operations involving ADB’s Governors, Directors, and staff.

“I look forward to deepening our relationship with various stakeholders in Japan and connecting Japan’s knowledge and expertise with ADB activities,” she said.

Established in 1996, ADB’s JRO fosters and strengthens its relations with constituencies in Japan. ADB is a multilateral development bank committed to sustainable and inclusive growth across Asia and the Pacific.