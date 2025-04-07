Bandung principles continue to hold their relevance - Azerbaijani speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ The Bandung Principles have never lost their relevance, said the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, Trend reports.

During her speech at the fourth conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Parliamentary Network in Tashkent, Uzbekistan’s capital, Gafarova noted that current developments in international relations demonstrate the need to adopt these principles as a driving force to address the complex challenges of today. Strict adherence to principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, equality, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for justice, and international commitments is essential for effective cooperation in the interest of peaceful coexistence and building a better future for all nations.

The Speaker emphasized that by participating in the work of the Non-Aligned Movement, our countries have shown strong determination in embracing and upholding these principles. Moreover, our parliaments have expressed their commitment to playing an important role in realizing the ideals and goals enshrined in the Bandung Principles. This approach not only demonstrates our readiness to support governments in promoting these principles, but also reflects our strong belief in the potential of inter-parliamentary cooperation for the sake of peace, justice, and sustainable development.

