Jewish Press argues Azerbaijan’s geo-strategic pose to meet Abraham Accords

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. We hope Azerbaijan joins the Abraham Accords as soon as possible, the article titled "Azerbaijan’s Geo-strategic Potential and the Abraham Accords, an article by famous political analyst, journalist, and founder and CEO of the Dona Gracia Center for Diplomacy, issued in the US-based Jewish Press, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the article, adding the geopolitical advantages of Azerbaijan to the financial capacities of the UAE and Bahrain, which signed the accords, combined with Israeli innovations, will make a significant contribution to peace and security in the region.

The author emphasized that numerous collaborations exist between Israel and Azerbaijan, the country's embassy is operating in Tel Aviv, and in such a situation it's expedient to put the question, “Why hasn’t Azerbaijan been included in the Abraham Accords yet?” rather than “Should Azerbaijan be included in the Abraham Accords?”

Additionally, the author pointed out that it would be illogical for Azerbaijan, a longstanding partner of Israel, to remain outside of the mentioned framework, while Azerbaijan's location determines its geopolitical value for the Abraham Accords.

The full text of the article can be found via the link: https://www.jewishpress.com/blogs/dona-gracia-center/azerbaijans-geo-strategic-potential-and-the-abraham-accords/2025/03/25/

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel