Kazakhstan eyes partnership with Israel in cutting-edge water resource tech

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 8. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, highly appreciated the advanced technologies developed in Israel for water resource management and confirmed his readiness for partnership in this field during a meeting with the Speaker of the Knesset of the State of Israel, Amir Ohana, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized that the visit of the Speaker of the Israeli Parliament to Kazakhstan confirms the shared commitment to strengthening Kazakh-Israeli relations.

Tokayev highlighted the significance of the visit in terms of exploring the prospects for bilateral cooperation. Special attention was given to trade and economic partnership during the meeting. Another important topic of discussion was cooperation in water resource management. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised the advanced technologies developed in Israel and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness for partnership in this area.

In turn, Amir Ohana expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome. He stated that the multifaceted ties between the countries continue to develop successfully, opening new opportunities for interaction.

The Knesset of the State of Israel is the national legislature of Israel. It is a unicameral (single-chamber) parliamentary body, consisting of 120 members who are elected to serve four-year terms. The Knesset is responsible for passing laws, electing the President of Israel, approving the budget, and overseeing the actions of the government.