President of Uzbekistan meets Arab Parliament speakers

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 7. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with speakers of parliaments from Arab countries.

The meeting was attended by Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoumi, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Egypt Hanafy Ali Gebaly, Chairman of the Shura Council of Oman Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali, Chairman of the Shura Council of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, and Chairman of the Committee of the Federal National Council of the UAE Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi.

The Arab parliamentary leaders conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes from their heads of state to President Mirziyoyev.

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects for further development of multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and the Arab countries, including the strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The parties reviewed the upcoming high-level events, most notably the second Central Asia–Gulf Cooperation Council Summit scheduled for May this year in Samarkand.

In recent years, Uzbekistan’s comprehensive partnership with Arab countries has been steadily developing. Historic high-level visits have taken place, and active exchanges and contacts are being maintained.

Strategic partnerships have been established with the UAE and Qatar, while comprehensive cooperation is underway with Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Strong ties are also evolving with Bahrain and Oman.

The portfolio of joint investment projects with these countries has surpassed $50 billion. Projects are being implemented in green energy, the chemical industry, agriculture, IT, transport and logistics, infrastructure, and tourism. Around 500 joint ventures have been established, and the number of direct flights now exceeds 150 per week.

