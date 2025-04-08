Participants of 7th ADA University Policy Forum arrive in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, April 8. Delegates of the 7th ADA University Policy Forum have arrived in the city of Fuzuli, Trend reports.

A plane carrying international experts and representatives from leading think tanks landed at Fuzuli International Airport.

From there, the guests will head to the city of Khankendi to take part in the event.

The 7th ADA Political Forum, titled “Facing the New World Order”, is being jointly organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations. It will take place on April 8 in the city of Khankendi.

More than 80 international experts and think tank representatives from 44 countries are expected to attend.