World Bank, Uzbekistan explore pathways for transport sector reforms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 8. Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed transport sector reforms, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between Director of the Center for Transport and Logistics Development under the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan Bekzod Kholmatov with representatives of the World Bank delegation.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the ongoing transformation and modernization of Uzbekistan’s transport system, the expansion of private sector participation, and the development of the transport services market.

Bekzod Kholmatov provided an overview of key reforms being implemented in the field of transport and logistics, including current and future projects aimed at building modern infrastructure, developing international transport corridors, and introducing logistics centers and intermodal transport systems.

Christina Wiederer, Senior Economist at the World Bank, positively assessed the importance of the regulatory measures adopted by Uzbekistan to develop its transport and logistics sector. She also shared recommendations to help enhance the effectiveness of the ongoing reforms.

The meeting also highlighted the positive changes achieved in improving Uzbekistan’s performance in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

In conclusion, Francisco Campos, Head of the World Bank delegation, reaffirmed the Bank’s full support for Uzbekistan’s transport and logistics reforms, the advancement of priority areas, and expressed readiness to continue close cooperation in the framework of future projects.