Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on April 7 decreased by $1.5 (2.15 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $68.14 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light went down by $1.49 (2.19 percent) to $66.53 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $1.39 (2.68 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $50.5 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, decreased by $1.22 (3.22 percent) in price from the previous rate ($66.68 per barrel).

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel