Turkish presidential advisor portrays nation's stance towards Azerbaijani-Armenian peace

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8.​ Türkiye will not take any positive steps towards Armenia until Yerevan accepts the conditions set by Azerbaijan for a peace agreement, said Cağrı Erhan, Turkish Presidential Advisor on Security and Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking during the 7th Political Forum of ADA University in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Erhan added that the pro-Armenian alignment exhibited by certain Western nations, notably France, poses a significant impediment to the timely realization of enduring peace within the geopolitical landscape of the region.

"Decisions made by this country against Azerbaijan in EU institutions, such as suspending the participation of the Azerbaijani delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, do not contribute to establishing peace in the region," he said.

