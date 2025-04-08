Kazakhstan Stock Exchange breaks new ground by listing Kyrgyz Exchange

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 8. The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has added the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange (KSE) to its list of recognized stock exchanges, Trend reports.

According to information, the List of Exchanges is used by KASE for the simplified inclusion of securities with primary listings on the recognized exchanges. Securities and their issuers must comply with the listing requirements set by KASE under Section 4 of Article 5 of the Listing Rules (non-sponsored listing).

Consequently, securities included in the official list of KSE, solely under Category "A," can be added to KASE’s official list through a simplified procedure, provided that both the issuer and the securities meet KASE’s listing criteria and the regulations set for the respective platforms (sectors/categories), as well as any other requirements established by the Kazakhstan Exchange.

The KASE is a shareholder of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange. As a result, KSE’s inclusion in the list of KASE-recognized exchanges offers several advantages for the Kyrgyz side.

In particular, KSE-listed companies will be able to join KASE’s listing more easily, broaden their investor base, and increase the liquidity of their securities.