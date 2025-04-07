Global transport experts meet in Kazakhstan for groundbreaking PIARC summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 7. About 50 experts from 23 countries, members of the World Road Association (PIARC or Permanent International Association of Road Congresses), gathered in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.



The meeting was opened by the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabaev. In his welcome speech, the minister emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships in road infrastructure, as well as the significance of implementing advanced solutions and sharing best practices for the sustainable development of the industry.

Honorary President of PIARC, Nazir Ali, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted the high level of organization of the event. According to him, joint efforts allow for building sustainable and safe transport systems.



"During the meeting, participants are discussing the areas of PIARC’s work for 2025–2029. Among the key topics are the development of new approaches in road design and operation, improving safety, applying sustainable technologies, and updating regulatory standards," the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said in its statement.



The first PIARC meeting held in Kazakhstan highlights the growing importance of Kazakhstan on the international transport cooperation stage and opens new opportunities for fruitful collaboration.



In 2023, Kazakhstan became a member of the Executive Committee of the association for the first time in its history, receiving a four-year mandate.

PIARC, the World Road Association, serves as a global platform for the discourse surrounding the multifaceted dimensions of roadway systems and their intricate networks. The establishment of the association occurred in the year 1909. PIARC is a recognized international platform uniting road industry experts from over 140 countries. The association’s mission is to promote global knowledge exchange, shape modern approaches, and strengthen professional cooperation in the field of road infrastructure.

