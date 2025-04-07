Axpo begins construction of two new solar power plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Axpo has officially launched the construction of two ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) power plants in northern Germany, marking a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion in the German solar energy market, Trend reports via the company.

The new facilities are being built in the municipalities of Borgdorf-Seedorf and Eisendorf, located about 30 kilometres southwest of Kiel. Spanning a combined area of more than 38 hectares, the projects will have a total installed capacity of 45 MWp—30 MWp in Borgdorf-Seedorf and 15 MWp in Eisendorf. Both plants are expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

“These new solar power plants are an important contribution to the energy transition in Germany,” said Antoine Millioud, Head of Solar at Axpo. “With an annual production of more than 45.5 GWh of green electricity, they will help reduce CO₂ emissions and accelerate the shift to sustainable energy sources.”

The plants will feature state-of-the-art solar technology designed to ensure high efficiency and reliability, supporting regional power supply while advancing environmental goals.

Project Highlights:

Borgdorf-Seedorf: 30 MWp capacity, approx. 20 hectares

Eisendorf: 15 MWp capacity, approx. 18 hectares

Combined annual output: over 45.5 GWh of renewable electricity

The projects are part of Axpo’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in key European markets.