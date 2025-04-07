Azerbaijan amends protection of state secrets' protection regulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Regulations on the Interdepartmental Commission for the Protection of State Secrets," Trend reports.

The amendment to the decree stipulates that the commission will review drafts of normative and methodological documents concerning the quantitative and qualitative indicators of damage that may be inflicted on the security of Azerbaijan due to the spread of information classified as state secrets.

the chairperson of the Interdepartmental Commission organizes and leads its activities;

the chairperson approves the work plan of the Interdepartmental Commission and supervises its implementation;

the chairperson determines the agenda for the commission's meetings, calls for meetings, and presides over them;

the chairperson signs the decisions of the Interdepartmental Commission, meeting minutes, and other documents related to the commission's activities;

the chairperson examines appeals within the framework of the laws of Azerbaijan, such as "On citizens' appeals", "On administrative proceedings", and "On access to information," and takes necessary actions in accordance with the law;

the chairperson obtains necessary information, documents, and materials related to the commission's activities from state authorities, local self-government bodies, and legal entities;

the chairperson forms interdepartmental expert groups to ensure the activities of the commission;

the chairperson engages state and non-state institutions, agencies, organizations, as well as individual specialists and experts, based on contracts, for conducting analytical and research work;

with the approval of the President of Azerbaijan, the chairperson appoints and dismisses the head and staff of the Secretariat based on the recommendation of the head of the Secretariat;

the chairperson oversees the activities of the Secretariat;

within the staff limits, the chairperson approves the staffing table of the Secretariat and the expenditure budget within the allocated funds;

the chairperson takes measures to encourage and discipline employees, awarding distinguished staff members with the Commission's medals and honorary certificates;

the chairperson performs other tasks and exercises rights defined by laws and the acts of the President of Azerbaijan.

The meetings of the Interdepartmental Commission are held based on the work plan approved by the chairperson.

Extraordinary meetings may be called upon the initiative of the chairperson or more than half of the members.

The meetings of the Interdepartmental Commission are considered valid if at least two-thirds of its members are present. If a member is unable to attend a meeting, their opinion on the discussed matters can be submitted in writing.

Decisions at the meetings of the Interdepartmental Commission are made by open voting and by a simple majority of the members present. Abstentions are not allowed during the voting. In case of a tie in the votes, the chairperson’s vote is decisive.

If any member of the Interdepartmental Commission disagrees with the decision taken, their special opinion is added to the meeting protocol.