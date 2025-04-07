Hungary seeks to leverage Azerbaijan's expertise in power plant dev't - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7.​ Greater cooperation with Azerbaijan would be a significant achievement for our region, Tibor Schaffhauser, co-founder of the Green Policy Center in Hungary, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

Reflecting on his participation in the COP29 conference held in Baku last year, Schaffhauser mentioned that he gained valuable experience in international discussions on green energy. He further highlighted Azerbaijan’s potential in green energy and cooperation opportunities.

" Azerbaijan is among the leading countries in reducing residual fuels and has extensive potential for cooperation in this field.

Therefore, I see great potential in collaborating with Azerbaijan on renewable energy exports. Today, we held discussions and presented opportunities for cooperation in energy contributions via sea cables.

I see a great deal of potential in this area, especially considering Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security. A larger-scale partnership with Azerbaijan would be a major success for our region.

Another area of potential interest between Azerbaijan and Hungary could be water reservoirs, as Azerbaijan has significant experience with hydroelectric power plants.

In Hungary, we plan to benefit from Azerbaijan's expertise in this field," he concluded.

