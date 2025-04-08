Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Delegation of int'l experts, think tank reps arrives in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 8 April 2025 10:59 (UTC +04:00)
Delegation of int'l experts, think tank reps arrives in Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8. Participants of the 7th ADA University Policy Forum are visiting Khankendi city, Trend reports.

The delegation of international experts and representatives of think tanks has arrived at Garabagh University to participate in the event.

The 7th ADA Political Forum, titled “Facing the New World Order”, is being jointly organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations. It will take place on April 8 in the city of Khankendi.

More than 80 international experts and think tank representatives from 44 countries are expected to attend.

