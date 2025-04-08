Restoration of liberated areas crucial to securing Azerbaijan's global standing - official

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, April 8. Restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated areas poses a vital milestone in boosting the country's global influence, Professor of Security and Military Studies Omar Ashour, representing the Doha Graduate Institute and the University of Exeter, told Trend on the sidelines of 7th ADA University Policy Forum in Khankendi city, Trend reports.

Ashour noted that it is a great honor for him to be in Azerbaijan, especially in the liberated and restored territories. He emphasized the importance of promoting the country and restoring these regions, stating that this is a significant step forward in terms of Azerbaijan's development and its global influence.

The professor also shared his expectations for the forum.

"My goal is to share my knowledge about the Global South and security in the region, including the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe," he mentioned.

Ashour explained that in his academic work, he specializes in issues related to the defense of small states, helping these countries protect their interests in the face of global threats.

He also highlighted the importance of the consultative role in the restoration of liberated territories and in assisting the development of political and academic solutions to strengthen security in the region.

The official expressed his readiness to support Azerbaijan in these efforts and help develop the region's potential using his expertise.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel