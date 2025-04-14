Iran, US choose new ground for high-stakes nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ A decision will soon be made regarding the location for the next round of discussions between Iran and the US concerning Iran's nuclear program, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking today during a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei stated that the mediator, Oman, would take the necessary steps to determine the location of the talks. Once Oman’s official stance is declared, the venue for the discussions will be decided. Negotiations between Iran and the US will continue under the mediation of Oman.

The Spokesperson further emphasized that direct talks between Iran and the US are not being held and that this indirect approach has proven to be ineffective and inefficient. He mentioned that decisions will be made regarding the format for the upcoming round of discussions.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

In addition, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 in relation to Iran’s nuclear program. These sanctions have affected Iran's oil exports and have included more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

