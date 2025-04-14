US considering strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities - Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The US is ready to take tough measures against Iran if necessary, US President Donald Trump said, Trend reports.

Trump noted that Iran is close to obtaining nuclear weapons, but will not get them. According to him, the Iranian authorities should hurry in negotiations with the United States.

"And if we have to take tough measures, we will," the US President added.

He was asked whether those measures included strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. "Of course," he replied.