Tajikistan, Uzbekistan discuss co-op within Central Asia Unified Energy System

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 14. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have held high-level talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a special focus on the reconnection with the Central Asia Unified Energy System , Trend reports via Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources.

Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, held a virtual meeting with Uzbekistan’s Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, during which the parties discussed key aspects of regional energy integration.

The officials drove home the point that the energy reconnection project is a golden opportunity to shore up energy security, smooth out electricity distribution, and foster regional cooperation across Central Asia. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the initiative and coordinating efforts for its successful implementation.

In addition to energy collaboration, the ministers also exchanged views on the work of the Intergovernmental Commission between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on trade and economic cooperation. They reviewed preparations for the upcoming session of the commission, which is set to take place in the coming days.

The Central Asia Unified Energy System was established in the 1960s–1970s as a single power grid that connected the electricity networks of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and five southern regions of Kazakhstan. This integrated system enabled efficient electricity distribution across the region, helping to balance seasonal supply and demand.

Tajikistan’s power grid has been flying solo from the regional network since 2009. In 2024, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources announced that Tajikistan had reconnected to the Central Asian power system.

