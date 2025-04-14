Tickets for Justin Timberlake's concert in Azerbaijan's Baku flying up for grabs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ The hourglass has emptied, and the long-anticipated dawn has broken at last! Justin Timberlake will take the stage, weaving his melodies into the hearts of Azerbaijani audiences for the very first time as part of his "The Forget Tomorrow" world tour, Trend reports.

The tickets for the event, put together by iTicket Production and Dream Group International, are now flying off the shelves.



Tickets for the concert, set to light up the stage on July 27, 2025, at the Baku Olympic Stadium, can be snagged on the official website iTicket.az, through the mobile app, and at all city ticket offices. So, don’t miss the boat!

Justin Timberlake, a household name in the pop music scene, wears many hats in the realms of music, film, and show business, truly a jack of all trades. He's also made quite a name for himself in the world of acting, producing, and business, hitting the nail on the head time and again.

Justin's triumphs extend beyond the melodies that dance in the air.

The artist, a ten-time Grammy winner, four-time Emmy recipient, and one-time Oscar honoree for the chart-topping "Can't Stop the Feeling!", has captured the hearts of millions, making waves on music charts across the globe. As an actor, he has been in a number of critically acclaimed Hollywood features.

If you want to grab the golden ticket to this unforgettable evening, don’t dawdle—scoop up your tickets before they fly off the shelves!

