Azerbaijan Naval Forces holding training with diving crew (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. In accordance with the Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ training plan approved for 2025, classes in the specialty of search-and-rescue and diving operations are ongoing as part of the training-methodical session with the diving crew, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Defense.

Divers who underwent medical examination by the medical personnel were allowed to accomplish the assigned tasks. The diving crew's ability to communicate and operate using signals was assessed as satisfactory. At the current stage, practical tasks on searching, detecting, and lifting a sunken object to the surface using underwater propulsion devices and other search methods were completed.

Moreover, during the session, theoretical and practical classes on human body adaptation to high pressure in a hyperbaric chamber, as well as on providing first aid to the injured diver, were conducted. The crew carried out underwater diving using the surface-supplied method, applying their theoretical knowledge in practice.

It should be noted that the main objective of the session is to improve the professional skill of the diving crew, as well as to enhance knowledge and abilities.

