Iran fires back at EU’s new sanctions, deems them illegal and unconstructive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ Iran has condemned the European Union’s new sanctions against the country, calling them unconstructive and illegal, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran today, Baghaei emphasized that it is unacceptable to create issues that would confront Iran’s judicial structures with an unknown situation.

Baghaei said that the European parties claim the right to analyze human rights differently and impose sanctions based on their interpretation of others’ actions.

Today, foreign ministers of the European Union member states imposed sanctions on two Iranian institutions and seven individuals. These sanctions are reportedly linked to the imprisonment of European citizens in Iran.

