Azerbaijan’s natural gas output from Shah Deniz field drops slightly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. A total of 6.8 bcm of natural gas was produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field from January through March 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Ministry of Energy show that this figure is 100 million cubic meters or 1.5 percent less than in the period from January through March of last year.

Thus, 6.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas was extracted from Shahdeniz field in the same period last year.

As much as 12.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas was produced in the country from January through March this year. Of this amount, 3.4 bcm of gas was produced by Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, 6.8 bcm by Shah Deniz, 0.4 bcm by Absheron field and 2 bcm by SOCAR.