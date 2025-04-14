Turkmenistan’s exhibition in Iran to open floodgates for bilateral trade

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 14. Turkmenistan is planning to hold an exhibition of its products in the Iranian city of Gorgan this May, said Deputy Prime Minister Noker Atagulyyev during a government meeting, Trend reports.

The event is set to open new doors for trade between the two friendly nations, giving Iranian businesspeople and consumers a chance to dip their toes into Turkmenistan's export potential. The exhibition will feature export-oriented products from various sectors of the national economy, as well as goods produced by members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has approved the proposal for the exhibition and instructed the vice prime minister to carry out the necessary preparatory work. The President emphasized that Turkmenistan is consistently strengthening its trade and economic relations with neighboring countries and highlighted that Iran is one of Turkmenistan's close partners.

This exhibition will be a significant leap in putting Turkmen goods on the map and tightening the economic bonds between the two nations.

To note, in the immediate horizon, the strategic objective delineated between Iran and Turkmenistan is to augment the throughput of transit and freight logistics via rail infrastructure, targeting a throughput of 10 million tons by the conclusion of 2027.

