Romanian dignitary visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ Mircea Abrudean, Acting President of the Romanian Senate, visited Victory Park in the capital Baku on April 14 during his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A ceremonial guard was arranged in honor of the distinguished guest.

The Romanian Senate representative placed a wreath in front of the Victory monument.

Following the visit, the guest was given detailed information about the Victory Park, which was created to commemorate the unparalleled heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War and to immortalize the memory of the martyrs.

The park, covering an area of nearly 10 hectares, features a Victory Arch symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, standing 44 meters tall and 22 meters wide, with 44 columns.

On November 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their son Heydar Aliyev attended the opening of Victory Park in Baku.

