Kazakhstan-UN partnership expands with new 2026-2030 co-op program

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 14. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a discussion on the results of the Framework Program for Cooperation on Sustainable Development between Kazakhstan and the United Nations for 2024, Trend reports.

Moreover, the key aspects of the new cooperation program for 2026-2030 were introduced, including the opening of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development in Almaty, which will serve Central Asian countries and Afghanistan.

“The program will focus on key areas such as empowering people and strengthening institutions, fostering a sustainable and inclusive economy, promoting environmental sustainability, and enhancing social cohesion,” stated Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion was attended by the UN country team, government representatives, and non-governmental organizations.

The Framework Program for Cooperation on Sustainable Development between Kazakhstan and the United Nations for 2021-2025 was signed on August 12, 2020. The agreement was signed by the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and the UN Resident Coordinator in the country.