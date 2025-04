BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili will make an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 15-16, the administration of the President of Georgia says, Trend reports.

During the visit, a number of meetings and negotiations with Azerbaijani officials are planned.

The Georgian delegation, headed by the President, includes Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia and members of parliament Givi Mikanadze, Zaur Dargali and Savalan Mirzoyev.