Iran seeks major gains through ongoing talks with US - presidential advisor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ Iran has the potential to gain significant opportunities across various sectors through negotiations with the US, said Masoumeh Aghapour Alishahi, the president's advisor on economic cooperation, Trend reports.

In an interview with local media, Aghapour Alishahi stated that the primary objectives of the ongoing discussions with the US are to secure the release of Iranian funds blocked in foreign countries and to lift the sanctions imposed on Iran.

She emphasized that the unfreezing of these funds could play a key role in advancing the country's infrastructure development under current conditions. Furthermore, lifting the sanctions would improve the overall situation for Iran, potentially accelerating its development pace in the short term.

“Currently, Iran and the US are at a stage where both sides are engaging in dialogue with respect and logic. This is crucial as dialogue cannot take place in a tense environment. This, in itself, can be considered one of Iran’s greatest achievements,” Aghapur Alishahi added.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

In addition, the US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018 in relation to Iran’s nuclear program. These sanctions have affected Iran's oil exports and have included more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

