Azerbaijan, Romania set stage for deeper collaboration in oil, gas, green energy sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with the Acting Chairman of the Senate of the Romanian Parliament, Mircea Abrudean, on April 14, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting underscored the synergistic evolution of Azerbaijan-Romania bilateral relations, anchored in a framework of strategic partnership.



The elevated tier of diplomatic discourse between the two nations was underscored, alongside the significance of reciprocal engagements at the executive and ancillary strata for the enhancement of bilateral relations. The effective collaboration and synergistic engagement among global entities were also deliberated.



The significance of inter-parliamentary collaboration was underscored, emphasizing reciprocal engagements at the legislative tier and the operational dynamics of bilateral friendship committees within the parliamentary frameworks of both nations.

The expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania in areas such as trade and economics, investment, oil and gas, green energy, transport, public services, humanitarian issues, and other fields was noted with satisfaction.

Furthermore, a multitude of domains exhibiting reciprocal relevance for enhanced synergy were deliberated upon.

