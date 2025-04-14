Azerbaijan determines new benefits for people with disabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14.​ New benefits have been established for individuals with disabilities in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This comes as part of a decree signed today by President Ilham Aliyev, which includes amendments to the "Social Insurance Law" of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Tax Code of Azerbaijan. The changes are reflected in the decree on amendments to certain presidential orders related to these laws.

The document stipulates several measures aimed at simplifying tax administration for individuals with disabilities and supporting their self-employment initiatives. These include:

- A 2 percent tax rate on income derived from the sale of handicrafts will be implemented at the source of payment.

- A special electronic portal will be created for the sale of handicrafts.

- Individuals with disabilities who sell handicrafts will register on this portal.

- After taxes are deducted from the income generated from the sale of handicrafts, the remaining amount will be transferred to a bank account opened for the individual with disabilities.

- Those registered on the portal will be exempt from registering with tax authorities, calculating taxes, and preparing and submitting tax reports; these processes will be conducted electronically via the portal.

- Additionally, income from the sale of handicrafts will be considered as exempt from mandatory state social insurance contributions.

