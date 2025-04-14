Iran keeps close tabs on US talks with neighboring countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has conducted phone discussions with representatives from neighboring countries regarding the recent Iran-US talks in Muscat, said Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that these conversations included ministers from Egypt, Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait.

The spokesperson emphasized that Iran welcomes the positive and constructive strategies of all its neighboring countries. He stated, "We consider the security of our neighbors to be a part of our own security."

Baghaei further noted that over the past six months, positive agreements have been reached with neighboring countries within the framework of Iran’s neighborhood policy.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect. The next round of talks is scheduled for April 19.

